V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $716.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.80, a P/E/G ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $394.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $757.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,394,261.50. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.