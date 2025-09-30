Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. $RNP Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

