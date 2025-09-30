Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 451,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 196,201 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

