Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.9%

Shares of EFG opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

