Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

