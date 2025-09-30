Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.08. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

