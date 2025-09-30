JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,927,000 after purchasing an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

