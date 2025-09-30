Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
