First County Bank CT Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

First County Bank CT acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Corning by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4,346.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 150,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 507.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 211,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 176,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GLW opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $81.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

