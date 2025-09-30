Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,929,937.50. This represents a 39.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

