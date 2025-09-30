Insider Buying: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) CFO Acquires $35,000.00 in Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) CFO Heena Agrawal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 248,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,325.50. This trade represents a 4.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DLTH stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Duluth Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.66.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. Duluth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Duluth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 124.5% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 50.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 9.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 47.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

