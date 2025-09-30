Gabriel Radzyminski Acquires 50,000 Shares of Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC) Stock

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Radzyminski acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a current ratio of 45.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Sandon Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

