Iondrive (ASX:ION) Insider Adam Slater Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Iondrive Limited (ASX:ION – Get Free Report) insider Adam Slater bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00.

Iondrive Price Performance

About Iondrive

(Get Free Report)

Iondrive Limited engages in the exploration and production of battery technology materials. The company also explores for gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Southern Gold Limited and changed its name to Iondrive Limited in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Norwood, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iondrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iondrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.