American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.1111.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $43.52.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

