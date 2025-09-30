Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) CEO Steve Thompson Sells 11,687 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Thompson sold 11,687 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $363,348.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,645.42. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4,242.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hilltop by 18.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 26.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

