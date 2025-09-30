Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $251,500.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,792,696 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,521.76. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $49,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $74,550.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $225,900.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $310,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $38,887.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 1,186.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 3,732.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

