Insider Buying: Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,089.03. This represents a 52.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COO opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

