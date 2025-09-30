WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.4286.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at WillScot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,643.60. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Price Performance

WSC opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. WillScot has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

