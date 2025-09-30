Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Mollie Leoni Sells 12,314 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Mollie Leoni sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $110,087.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,444.66. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 202.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,660 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 772,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 129,337 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.1% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

