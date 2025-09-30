SenSen Networks (ASX:SNS) Insider Subhash Challa Purchases 6,493,500 Shares

SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS – Get Free Report) insider Subhash Challa acquired 6,493,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$181,818.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.00.

SenSen Networks Company Profile

SenSen Networks Limited develops and sells SenDISA platform-based products and services in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It offers SenDISA software platform-based products and solutions for civic compliance, traffic data, and law enforcement solutions to city councils, national parks, road authorities and transit agencies; and anti-theft and debt recovery services to fuel retailers.

