Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

