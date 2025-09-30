Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 Pearson, PLC $PSO

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 1,798.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 308.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 43.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 247.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 54.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE PSO opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Pearson, PLC has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

