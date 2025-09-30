Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Shares of 464 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

