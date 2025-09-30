Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 125 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after buying an additional 678,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of JCI opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

