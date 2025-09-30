Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

