Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

