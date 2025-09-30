Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 998,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,275,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 901,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 502,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 184,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 693,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

