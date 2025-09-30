Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

