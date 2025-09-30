Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in BP p.l.c. $BP

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,195,000 after buying an additional 2,312,687 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of BP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 477,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BP by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 444,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on BP from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 165.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $46.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.