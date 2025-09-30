Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.1818.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

