London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.91 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 8.27 ($0.11), with a volume of 51,293 shares changing hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 13.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,715.91 and a beta of 0.09.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.