NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.30. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 102,269 shares traded.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

