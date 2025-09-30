NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.30. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 102,269 shares traded.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIPPON STL & SU/S
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.