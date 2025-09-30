B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.15 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.57). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 259.10 ($3.48), with a volume of 3,487,232 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 281 to GBX 207 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 250 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 456 to GBX 361 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.27. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 805.35 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 per share, with a total value of £198,750. Insiders acquired a total of 257,380 shares of company stock worth $62,468,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

