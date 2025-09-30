Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.53. Trinseo shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 166,742 shares traded.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 48,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $118,119.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 250,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,046.75. This trade represents a 24.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,028 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trinseo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 326,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.