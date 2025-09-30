Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.15 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 7.35 ($0.10). Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10), with a volume of 395,171 shares changing hands.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a PE ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.12.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX (5.94) EPS for the quarter. Walker Crips Group had a net margin of 135.52% and a return on equity of 200.76%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.