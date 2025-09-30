Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. It operates in two segments: the wholesale segment which manufactures and distributes beer and cider to and through, provincial liquor boards which are subsequently sold on to end consumers; and the retail segment, which sells beverages, food, and merchandise to end consumers on premises owned and/or operated by the company.

