Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.83. Geopark shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1,355,698 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Santander assumed coverage on Geopark in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Geopark Stock Down 4.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geopark Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geopark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Geopark’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geopark by 139.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 346,521 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Geopark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Geopark during the second quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geopark by 94.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Geopark in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Geopark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

