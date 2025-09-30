Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) versus Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mobix Labs and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs -381.82% -5,149.05% -113.77% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobix Labs and Soitec”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $10.98 million 4.08 -$20.03 million ($1.10) -0.75 Soitec $937.30 million 1.65 $98.66 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobix Labs and Soitec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Soitec 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soitec beats Mobix Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI). The company also offers Auto Power-SOI product for automotive and industrial markets; Auto Smartsic for green mobility; and AUTO POWER-allium nitride for power efficiency, as well as AUTO FD-SOI for automotive radar and processors. In addition, it provides Smart photonics-SOI products for optical networking; Smart Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D image sensing; Smart FD-SOI for ultra low power, energy efficient, and body biasing; smart partially depleted (PD) -SOI for high-performance computing markets. Soitec SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

