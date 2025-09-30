Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) and Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:RENB) Head to Head Survey

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) and Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lunai Bioworks has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Bio has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and Climb Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lunai Bioworks N/A -60.38% -47.04% Climb Bio N/A -23.10% -22.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.4% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Climb Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Climb Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lunai Bioworks and Climb Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lunai Bioworks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Climb Bio 0 0 4 2 3.33

Climb Bio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.26%. Given Climb Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Climb Bio is more favorable than Lunai Bioworks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and Climb Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lunai Bioworks N/A N/A -$88.43 million ($0.77) -0.16 Climb Bio N/A N/A -$73.90 million ($0.70) -2.84

Climb Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lunai Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Climb Bio beats Lunai Bioworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lunai Bioworks

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. Climb Bio Inc., formerly known as Eliem Therapeutics Inc., is based in WELLESLEY, Mass.

