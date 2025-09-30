Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

