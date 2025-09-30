Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1,188.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 206.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 792,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,818.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 627,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 141.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 394,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $12,645,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.