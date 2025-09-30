V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 274.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 92.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $955,286. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

