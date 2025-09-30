SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.6667.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $263.65 on Tuesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.50. The company has a market capitalization of $323.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in SAP by 400.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.