Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys 216 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 19.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

