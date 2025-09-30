Smith Salley Wealth Management Invests $251,000 in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

SHOP opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

