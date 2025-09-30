City Holding Co. Sells 375 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $310,489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 37.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,296,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,617 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $112,216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,569 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,694,000 after purchasing an additional 755,518 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

