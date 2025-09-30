Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $51,000 in Immix Biopharma, Inc. $IMMX

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Immix Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immix Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Immix Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Immix Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

