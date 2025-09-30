Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 21,882 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

