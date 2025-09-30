Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

