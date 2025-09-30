Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $305,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,713,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,414,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,295,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

